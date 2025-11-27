Women-owned small businesses kick off the holiday season in Townsend

TOWNSEND — The holiday season is upon us, and for many, it is all about community and togetherness. The community of Townsend shows us just that, with around 15 women co-owned small businesses coming together to bring holiday spirit to the ladies in town.

“This event to us is just the kickoff to the season,” said Cassie Cooper, the owner of the C Hangin’ C Mercantile and Creamery.

Cooper and Jessica Hanson, who both have businesses at the Townsend Mercantile, started Ladies Day three years ago when they realized over 90 percent of Townsend’s businesses are women-owned or co-owned.

Hanson, who owns JRock Jewelry, said, “It is so nice to be able to look at our customers and say you are so great, you support us, we want to do that for you as well, and I feel like a small community cannot survive without that.”

Mountain West Trading Post is new to the community and is happy to share in the yearly tradition.

“I am asking people during this holiday season to come in and tell me what they are thankful for to get an idea of what people are concerned about here,” Chanel Stevens, the owner, said.

For businesses like 3D Wellness that have been in Townsend for nearly a decade, they say events like this are of mutual benefit.

Dr. Cynthia Monteil, the owner, said, “We have the ability to be able to create that income to be able to make things better within our small communities.”

From a farm and ranch supply to a bookstore, these women are helping keep this town of just a few thousand thriving.

Cooper said, “To have all these small businesses and be local keeps the small town feel alive, which is what we are all about.”

Townsend businesses are decking the halls to kick off the holiday season.

Townsend Ladies Day will run from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, November 29th, and it all starts at the Townsend Mercantile with shopping, prizes, giveaways, and Christmas llamas.

Businesses participating in the event include: JRock Jewelry, C Hangin’ C Mercantile and Creamery, Little Creek Feed, Broadwater Blooms, Creative Closet, Mountain West Trading Post, The Bird’s Nest, Goose Bay Glass, Deep Creek Pizza, Helping Hands Kidz, Reading Leaves Books, Carousel Quilting and Embroidery, 3D Wellness, Townsend Drug and Spirits, and JL Wrights Trading Post.

