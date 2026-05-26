TOWNSEND — A major drug and weapons bust in Broadwater County in April 2026 is being called one of the largest in county history by the Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving a neighborhood in Broadwater County, Sheriff’s deputies said they recognized the need to escalate the investigation and called in K-9 assistance.

Madelyn Heath reports - watch the video:

Broadwater County Sheriff's Office announces major drug bust

Deputies recovered about one-half pound of cocaine, two loaded handguns, and several cell phones from the vehicle.

Deputies secured a warrant for the suspect's residence, where they seized about one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, three handguns, including one stolen firearm, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Broadwater County Sheriff Mark Wood said, “We are actively seeking to arrest anybody coming through here with drugs we can catch, especially people that are living here with large quantities because we don’t want them selling them in our community and we don’t want our kids getting a hold of it.”

Wood added that the investigation continues, and says the work reflects proactive policing efforts.

The deputies involved were given the Sheriff’s Commendation Award.