Mountainfilm On Tour returns to Choteau to support Bob Marshall Wilderness

GREAT FALLS — Mountainfilm on Tour is returning to Montana for stops in five cities, with proceeds supporting stewardship projects in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation is hosting the tour as a fundraiser for its hands-on stewardship projects in the 1.6 million-acre Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. The tour features documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado, one of the nation's longest-running documentary film festivals.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

The foundation has been bringing the film tour to Montana since 2007.

"It's a great opportunity to get out and get into the gateway communities around the complex and raise awareness for what we do, provide a little, you know, shoulder season entertainment for folks and raise some money for the for the work we do,"said Clifford Kipp, director of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation.

The tour will make stops in Choteau, Helena, Whitefish, Missoula and Bigfork.

The screening at the Myrna Loy in Helena on Wednesday, March 11, is sold out. The tour will also stop at the Roxy Theater in Choteau on Friday, March 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. and films begin at 7 p.m. A bucket raffle featuring outdoor items will also be held. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.

The foundation is hosting nearly 40 volunteer adventure trips this year that open trails and restore habitat while providing low-cost opportunities for people to experience one of the most remote wilderness areas in the lower 48 states.

"35 or so set up for this year and then, you know, we have any number of kind of smaller trips, just kind of one offs with particular groups or, you know, single day volunteer opportunities," Kipp said.

Kipp says some people are disappointed when they find out not all the films deal with the Bob Marshall Wilderness, but he says this year there are some local ties.

"Our friends at, at Smith and Rogue with North 40 Outfitters in Great Falls helped produce a film that highlights the work that we do. There's also, one of our, one of our sponsors, Whitefish Credit Union, puts together these member stories, and there's a long time Packer that is that is highlighted in one of the films," Kipp said.

