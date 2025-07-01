Grizzly bears spotted near Augusta

GREAT FALLS — Tammy Johnson shared the photo above with MTN News; the photo was taken by Bruce Werring, and shows three grizzly bears.

Johnson said the bears were seen several miles south of Augusta in northern Lewis & Clark County.

The photo serves as a reminder that Montana is bear country - not just in the forests and along the Rocky Mountain Front, but also increasingly farther east into the plains, including one near Belt last month.

Several people have also told MTN News that they have been seeing more grizzlies than usual lately in the Sun River Valley area, about 25 miles west of Great Falls.

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country



Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.

