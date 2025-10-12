The Augusta Youth Center is hosting its first-ever adult prom, offering residents a night of fun and community support while raising funds for local youth programs.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 18, the event is themed “A Night in Paris” and is open to anyone 21 and older. Attendees are encouraged to dress in formal attire to match the Parisian theme, and the evening will feature a live DJ, light hors d'oeuvres, and a cash bar.

Kezia Allen, the Vice President of the Augusta Youth Center, says, “You can dress as fancy or not as fancy as you want. You don't have to be from Augusta to come, you can be from the surrounding areas, we just encourage anybody and everybody to come.”

Augusta Youth Center will host 'Adult Prom' fundraiser

All proceeds benefit the Augusta Youth Center, a volunteer-run organization that serves roughly 75 to 100 children in the community.

The center offers sports programs including flag football, wrestling, basketball, softball, and baseball, as well as dances and other activities throughout the year.

The center also manages the town’s swimming pool and relies on donations and fundraising events, such as annual auctions and gun raffles, to fund its programs.

The new prom event will also help support the center’s recently acquired building, which will provide a dedicated space for youth activities while remaining available to the community for events and gatherings. Organizers hope the evening will be a fun, inclusive experience for adults while supporting local youth initiatives.

The prom also coincides with dinner specials offered by local restaurants, giving guests the chance to enjoy a meal before the festivities begin. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online or at the door. It will be held at the new Youth Center Building, 261 Fleming Street.

For more information or to purchase tickets, residents can visit the Augusta Youth Center’s website by clicking here.