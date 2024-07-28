Augusta set to host Youth Rodeo

AUGUSTA — When you think of Augusta, Montana, you might think of their American Legion Rodeo they hold every summer. But, on August 2nd, they host a smaller, much younger rodeo for the town.

“Started the rodeo in 2020, the year COVID hit, for the little kids to have something to do,” said Nancy Fuller, the founder of the Augusta Youth Rodeo, “And our town has sponsored it so well and we’ve just kept going with it.”

The free-to-enter Augusta Youth Rodeo has 68 kids competing this year in barrels, goat tail untying, dollar racing, dummy roping, flag racing, goat tying, breakaway, and steer riding.

“It’s gotten bigger and bigger each year because our town stands behind it so well,” Fuller said, “They give so many great prizes for these kids.”

Awards include a champion halter made by a local child, and a Fort Shaw child donated knife sheathes for second place. Kids can also win things like buckles and ropes.

“It’s just a kickback…fun night for the kids,” Fuller said.

The rodeo is free to attend on and starts at 5:00PM on August 2nd.

You can reach out to Nancy Fuller at (406) 949 1661 to learn more.