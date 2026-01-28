Augusta residents have concerns about Highway 21 project

AUGUSTA — A community meeting in Augusta on January 27th brought out strong emotions as residents and business owners pressed state and county officials about detours tied to the Highway 21 construction project.

The meeting drew a large turnout with many residents raising concerns about how a planned closure of Highway 21 could impact emergency response times, access to medical care, school transportation, and local businesses.

Madison Collier reports from Augusta - watch:

Augusta residents voice safety concerns over Highway 21 detours

Several business owners said the current detour outlined in the project contract would add 30 to 40 minutes to the travel time to reach Augusta, something they worry could pose safety risks and discourage visitors during the town’s busiest months.

“This isn’t just an inconvenience,” said Lynn Kenyon, a business owner who started a community petition calling for changes to the detour plan. “From a health and safety standpoint, it’s not acceptable.”

Kenyon said Highway 21 is one of three main access routes into Augusta, and fully closing it without a nearby detour could create challenges for emergency responders, home health care, and residents who rely on daily access in and out of town.

The petition, which was presented at the meeting, requests temporary detours, including the use of existing back roads, and adjustments to the construction timeline to reduce repeated closures.

The document emphasizes that residents support the infrastructure improvements, but want solutions that maintain access and safety during construction

“This is about keeping the town viable,” Kenyon said. “If businesses can’t survive, you lose essential services, and eventually you lose the town.”

Representatives from the Montana Department of Transportation and Lewis & Clark County attended the meeting and said they are reviewing potential alternatives.

Rich Hibl, MDT’s District Project Delivery Engineer, said the current contract directs traffic along state routes that loop drivers far outside the community.

“If you were in Augusta, you’d have to go to Goldmans Corner, to Simms, and then back up Highway 21 to get around the project,” Hibl said. “What we discussed is whether there are other options to shorten that detour, and MDT is going to look into that.”

Hibl said the meeting was held after county commissioners expressed support for researching shorter detour options. One possibility discussed was a temporary detour using adjacent private property, depending on discussions with landowners.

“Following this meeting, we’re going to try to pursue a detour on adjacent property,” Hibl said. “Our goal is really to have a successful project… and a safe project for all.”

Not all residents at the meeting shared the same level of concern. Some attendees said they believe Augusta will continue to function normally during construction and that the community will adapt.

Officials say feedback from the meeting and the petition will continue to be evaluated as planning for the Highway 21 project moves forward, though no immediate changes were announced.

