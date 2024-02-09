Paint the Town P!NK happening Saturday

HELENA — Florence Crittenton is holding its annual gala fundraising event Paint the Town P!NK on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Celebrating its 21st year, the event provides the opportunity to support Florence Crittenton’s programs that help families with young children.

Dozens of volunteers were on hand Friday transforming the Exhibit Hall at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, filling the space with elaborate decorations aimed at giving the event an elegant flair.

All proceeds of Paint the Town P!NK will support the general operating expenses involved in running Florence Crittenton’s programs including residential treatment programs for mothers and their children, early childhood education and community-based programs.

Florence Crittenton’s Executive Director Carrie Krepps said, “Just a few more hours that you are able to buy raffle tickets online for our Lone Mountain Ranch Raffle, but really now at this point it’s just about being able to be involved on a regular basis with the organization. Visiting our website, florencecrittenton.org, is a great way to look at different options. We have tons of volunteer options, not just at this event.”

The sold out event will be held on Saturday, February 10th at the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds in the Exhibition Hall and begins at 5pm with the formal program beginning at 6.40pm.

Information about the event is available at the Paint the Town Pink official website, www.paintthetownpink.info

