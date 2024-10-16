Watch Now
Town Pump set to open new store in East Helena

The new Town Pump store in East Helena is set to open in several weeks; they are planning for a date before Thanksgiving.

Town Pump set to open in November

At 26,000 square-feet, the new location will be one of the largest Town Pumps.

Inside, there will be a 22,500 square-foot convenience store with “expanded offerings.”

The store will house a deli area with an open kitchen so people can see the food being produced.

There will also be a StoneHouse Coffee shop and 3,500 square-foot Lucky Lil’s Casino in the new facility.

There will be 24 fueling stations, nine pumps for commercial drivers and four RV dump stations.

