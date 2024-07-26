'Man Up Crusade' aims to raise awareness of domestic violence

HELENA — The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Friendship Center in Helena say domestic violence is something that occurs all too often right here in our community, but it is not talked about enough.

Consequently, the LCCS and Friendship Center are partnering and using Friday night of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair to spread awareness through the Man Up Crusade.

"Happens all the time. I don't know if it's daily, but it's pretty close to daily. It happens in Lewis and Clark County way more than we want it to happen," said Undersheriff of Lewis and Clark County Brent Colbert.

"In 2023, law enforcement reported 628 domestic violence crimes by partners and family members" in Lewis & Clark, Jefferson, and Broadwater counties, according to the Friendship Center.

However, the Department of Justice estimates between 3-15% of domestic violence cases are reported to law enforcement.

Friendship Center's executive director Gina Boesdorfer said, "Remember that as you're walking around through the fairgrounds, there's going to be thousands of people that are going to be participating in or attending the rodeo, and of those people, a lot of them will be experiencing violence in their homes."

People are encouraged to wear purple on Friday night, and the Friendship Center will be selling tickets until 7 PM for a 50/50 raffle, as well as raffle tickets for a Man Up Crusade belt buckle and a clutch and necklace bundle.

The Helena Exchange Club will donate the tips they receive from running concessions at the rodeo.

Friendship Center will receive all of the money raised and use it to pay for the day-to-day necessities of its clients, like toys for children and new identification documents for survivors.

However, fundraising is only one of the goals of the event.

"Domestic and sexual violence and stalking all thrive in secrecy [and] darkness. To see a lot of people saying, 'This is not acceptable behavior. You deserve to be safe and we're here for you,' I think sends a powerful message to those victims who are getting the exact opposite information from their partners or after having experienced an assault," said Boesdorfer.

To learn more about Friendship Center and its resources, visit their website here.