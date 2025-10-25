Deadly plane crash reported in Lincoln

(UPDATE, 10:14 p.m.) Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN News that it does not appear that anyone on board survived the plane crash at the Lincoln Airport.

The number of people on board and their identities are still being determined. The type of aircraft has not yet been identified.

Dutton noted this is a rapidly developing situation, and much is not fully known at this time.

Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration are on-site to conduct an investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is also working with Montana Department of Transportation and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash comes just two months after a Life Flight helicopter crashed in Lincoln - click here for details.

It also marks the most recent in a string of deadly aviation crashes in Montana:

(1st REPORT) Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says emergency crews are responding to an airplane crash near Lincoln, Montana.

The crash appears to have happened at the Lincoln airport.

Dutton said he received reports that the plane was on fire and that Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue was on scene.

The condition of the pilot and any potential passengers has not been reported.

