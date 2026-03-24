Deputies responding to incident NE of Helena

(UPDATE, 6:11 p.m.) The Sheriff's Office says that the incident in Leisure Village has been resolved.

There is no threat to the public but law enforcement officers will remain in the area for several hours.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured or taken into custody.

We will update you when we get more information.



(UPDATE, 5:46 p.m.) The Sheriff's Office says that they are hearing rumors from people who are claiming that there is an active shooter in Leisure Village - and stated simply that is false. There is no active shooter.

Deputies says they are concerned that an individual they are trying to speak with may have barricaded themselves in a building and could have a weapon.

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The agency says the incident is contained to a single residence, and neighbors were evacuated out of an "abundance of caution."

Sunrise Road between Leisure Drive and Riviera Drive is blocked off.



(1st REPORT) The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office said at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, that deputies are "currently handling a situation on Sunrise Road in Leisure Village."

The agency has not yet provided any details about the nature of the situation.

The surrounding area has been evacuated and they are asking people to avoid the area.

Roadblocks are in place and you will be turned around if you attempt to come into the area.

We will update you as we get more information.