Coming up: Smeltermen's Picnic in East Helena

EAST HELENA — An upcoming event in East Helena will give former ASARCO employees a chance to connect with their old coworkers and friends.

The Smeltermen’s Picnic will be held at Main Street Park following the East Helena Rodeo parade on Saturday, July 13.

The picnic is open to all with former ASARCO employees, their families and those interested in East Helena history planning on attending.

The goal of the event is to connect old employees of the smelter and share East Helena’s Smelting history with the public.

People are welcome to bring a chair and a lunch for the event, and there will also be food trucks at the event.

One of the organizers, Jim Adolph, says he is excited to reconnect with people.

“Some of them I haven't seen since the plant closed down in oh one, and some of them had retired briefly before that, which I haven't seen for 20-some years,” explained Jim. “So it's look, looking forward to make some personal connections with some old friends.”

Jim said they’ve had a great response so far and are anticipating a few hundred people may be in attendance.