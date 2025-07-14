Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Jefferson County

A pedestrian died on Friday, July 11, 2025, after being hit by a semi-truck along I-15 in Jefferson County.

It happened at about 11:15 p.m. near mile marker 173, about three miles south of Jefferson City.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the truck was southbound at about 68 miles per hour when a woman entered the right-hand driving lane from the shoulder of the road and was hit by the truck.

The 39-year old woman from Arizona died from her injuries.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

The Montana Highway Patrol said they do not suspect the driver of the truck to be impaired.

No other information has been released.

