10 Of The Most Popular Sandals For Women That You Can Buy On Amazon Right Now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The sun is shining, the air is warm and your pedicure is fresh. The last thing you want to do is clomp around in a pair of sneakers or other closed-toe shoes. Maybe it’s time for a cute new pair of sandals.

Choosing the best sandals can be tricky, especially if you’re shopping online. You want them to look attractive, complement your style and feel good on your feet. You can look at pictures and read descriptions, but how do you know if they live up to the claims?

To create a top 10 list, we turned our attention to Amazon’s “Customers’ Most Loved” section where the online retailer curates a storefront with products boasting at least a 4-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews. These are our favorites, each pair with its own unique qualities.

These double-buckle, contoured sandals have garnered more than 40,700 reviews on Amazon and 75% of those are 5-star ratings. The cork footbed, suede insoles, adjustable straps and flexible form make these an excellent option for daily wear. Starting at $24.99 a pair, customers call them an affordable, comparable alternative to Birkenstocks. The bestselling shoes come in more than 20 colors, including rose gold, taupe and black.

If you’re a fan of Crocs, you’ll love this summery option. Designed by the official brand, these Croc flip flops have the same foam cushion you love in the clogs. These sandals have nearly 25,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.4-star average rating.

“I live in these lightweight function-over-fashion flip flops,” one reviewer wrote. “I like that the straps are molded to the footbed on the sides with only one hole where the toe strap goes through to be secured to the outsole. This makes them more durable and easy to clean than any other flip flop.”

Several customers mention that they run a little small, so keep that in mind if you shop this style. The sandals start at $14.99 and come in a dozen colors.

These soft flip flops are handcrafted in a classic design that is stylish and relaxed. The built-in arch support and soft suede webbing liner make them ready to wear with no break-in period. The sandals, which come in black, white and aqua, start at $19.93.

Warm weather means easy living, and what could be easier than a chunky pair of slides? These sandals are available in more than 40 colors and styles (some of which are quite playful, as you can see) and they have over 48,000 reviews on Amazon. The padded, contoured footbed and flexible foam upper mold to the shape of your foot. Plus, they are completely waterproof and washable. You can grab a pair for $19.99 to $21.99.

These soft and flexible sandals have a foam sole and molded cushion footbed. The waterproof slides are non-slip, so there will be no worry about safety when wearing them poolside. They’re available in 18 fun colors, including hot pink, tie-dye and sunny yellow, and start at $24.99 a pair.

“As far as comfort goes, you literally can’t get any better. They’re like wearing marshmallows on your feet and they have a slight bounce to them as you walk, which might be helpful if you’ve got achy joints or knee problems,” one reviewer shared.

When you want something a little dressier, you can’t go wrong with these unique wedge sandals. They are a customer favorite with more than 6,900 ratings and an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5. They are available in a dozen styles, such as leopard, pink and blue with beaded straps, plus a few non-beaded options, including one with clear straps. You can shop these sandals starting at $37.98.

More than 51,000 reviewers overwhelmingly recommend these sandals for everyday wear. The practical shoes start at $24.99, prompting many customers to call them an affordable alternative to pricier popular brands.

“I will admit, I was very leery buying these sandals. After all, the Birkenstock Betula’s I had been wearing for 15 years more than proved their comfort, reliability, and durability. But I didn’t have $100 for a new pair of Birkies, so I finally decided to order these to see if I would like them. I DO LIKE THEM,” wrote one reviewer.

With a name like Cloudsteppers, you might expect these flip-flop sandals to be comfortable. Based on over 58,900 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, you would be correct. The upper features a hook-and-loop closure for a secure fit. The EVA midsole is light and airy but absorbs shock well. There are 30 colors to choose from, so chances are good you’ll find something you love.

More than 7,500 customers have reviewed these strappy sandals on Amazon, with an overall average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5. With a 1.75-inch platform sole and cute elastic straps, they are perfect to wear with jeans, shorts or dresses. Starting at $27.75, the wedges come in more than 20 colors including blush, fuchsia and teal.

Who says supportive shoes can’t be stylish? These sandals have a soft, breathable lining, a massaging footbed and non-slip rubber soles that make your feet feel amazing. They also have fashionable patterned wedge heels and floral embellishments. Available in eight lovely colors, including light green, gold and red, these sandals start at $35.90.

With so many highly rated options, the hardest decision you might have when browsing these sandals is narrowing down your choice to only one pair.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.