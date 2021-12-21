Montana vs. Montana State basketball games rescheduled due to FCS championship

(Editor's note: University of Montana press release)

The first round of basketball games between Montana and Montana State, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, in Bozeman, have been moved back a day to Sunday, Jan. 9.

The women’s game will tip off at 1 p.m., the men’s game at 5 p.m.

The change was made to accommodate the Montana State football team’s appearance in the FCS national championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

The scheduling conflict would have led to staffing issues for the basketball games.

The teams’ games in Missoula will be held on Feb. 26 and 27. The women will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, the men at 3 p.m. on the 27th in a game that will be shown on ESPNU.