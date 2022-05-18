Montana State 3rd, Montana 4th in HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

HERO Sports released its preseason FCS Top 25 for the 2022 season on Wednesday, and the Bobcat and Grizzly fans should have high expectations this fall.
Montana State is ranked third and Montana fourth, marking the two highest-ranking Big Sky Conference teams on the list. Sacramento State, last season's Big Sky Conference champion, is ranked No. 10, while Eastern Washington is No. 18. UC Davis rounds out the poll tied for No. 25.
Reigning national champion North Dakota State is ranked No. 1, while South Dakota State is No. 2.
The full rankings can be found below.
2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25
T25. UC Davis
T25. Richmond
24. Northern Iowa
23. Dartmouth
22. Harvard
21. South Dakota
20. Southeastern Louisiana University
19. Jackson State
18. Eastern Washington
17. Holy Cross
16. Chattanooga
15. Delaware
14. UT Martin
T12. Southern Illinois
T12. Incarnate Word
11. Stephen F. Austin
10. Sacramento State
9. Villanova
8. Kennesaw State
7. Sam Houston
6. Missouri State
5. East Tennessee State
4. Montana
3. Montana State
2. South Dakota State
1. North Dakota State