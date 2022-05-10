Montana non-profit agencies raise money with license plates

WINIFRED — Montana’s specialty license plate program works to support numerous non-profit agencies across the state. Last year, the program brought in more than $5 million dollars for the non-profits.

In 2001 the 57th Montana Legislature passed an act allowing Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division to issue specialty plates. The first two plates offered were the Glacier National Park plate and the Lewis & Clark Bicentennial plate.

Any non-profit can apply to have its own plate. In addition to administration and production costs, the plates also require a donation to be given.

Currently, there are 235 specialty plates available and there’s an average of six to eight new designs introduced bi-annually.

Laurie Bakri, Motor Vehicle Division administrator, says that the plate program does a lot to support non-profits throughout Montana.

“I think it's very important that the citizens have a way to support their organizations that they care about. And we're just really happy to be a part of that process where people can support their organization easily,” said Bakri.

Click here to visit the MVD website to learn more.



TRENDING ARTICLES

