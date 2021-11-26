Montana Millionare: 'early bird' ticket worth $25K announced

GREAT FALLS — If you bought ticket number 200154 in the Montana Millionaire raffle, today is a good day - that was the number drawn for Friday's "early bird" drawing, and it is worth $25,000.

The Montana Lottery drew the winning number on Friday morning. The ticket was sold in Billings at the Smoker Friendly Store on Main Street in Billings.

There will be one more "early bird" drawing worth $15,000 on Friday, December 17.

The grand prize drawing will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28.

Tickets for the Montana Millionaire drawing sold out in a record-setting six days - sales started on Monday, November 1, and the last of the 250,000 tickets was sold on Saturday, November 6.

Tickets were $20 each, and were sold at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores. Last year, there were 180,000 tickets available, and they sold out on November 23.

The biggest change from years past: this year, the annual event will feature two million-dollar grand prizes.

Unlike a lottery game, Montana Millionaire is a raffle, meaning all of the prize money will be paid out.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings