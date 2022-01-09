Missoula Fire Department responds to fire on Scott Street

MISSOULA — Missoula Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday around 5 p.m. at 1300 Scott Street.

There were no fatalities, but property damage of $250,000.

When crews arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the structure and some vehicles. A woodshed was engulfed in flames and was a total loss prior to the crew's arrival. A nearby house, converted to office space, was affected by the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire in the front part of the house.

At least two vehicles and a side-by-side UTV were damaged as well.

Missoula Fire was assisted by City Police, NW Energy, Missoula Public Works Dept., and Missoula Emergency Services Ambulance.

The fire department also urges residents to help fire crews out by clearing a four-foot space around fire hydrants from snow, as it can help save time in emergency situations.