Members Of Nirvana, Pearl Jam And Soundgarden Formed A Band And Released A Surprise Album

In a world where social media is everywhere and the news cycle runs around the clock, it’s a challenge for celebrities to keep things quiet. However, a group of musicians from various classic grunge-rock bands managed to keep an entirely new supergroup secret from the world — and announced it by suddenly dropping its debut album.

The new group, appropriately called 3rd Secret, features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, as well as Void guitarist Bubba Dupree and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye.

The group quietly released the self-titled album on Monday, April 11 only to streaming services, and shared the news on its official website.

“Get in on the secret!” the band announced on the website. “New album on your favorite streaming service.”

While fans can listen to the new 3rd Secret album easily on Spotify, they might have trouble finding it on Apple Music. The band addressed the issue on its website, as well.

“Reports coming over 3rd Secret hotline that album is still not on Apple Music,” the update confirmed. “Please be patient as work was uploaded Saturday night and needs time to get to streaming platforms.”

The band also recommended listening to “I Choose Me” on YouTube (along with other songs from the 11-track album) to get a preview of what to expect from the supergroup. Check out “I Choose Me” via YouTube below.

According to the music website NME, the album “leans heavily on classic grunge and alt-rock flavors, but adds diversity with hints of laid-back folk and indie-rock, swampy blues and stomping hard-rock.”

While news of 3rd Secret was largely kept under wraps, a few details leaked along the way and some people began piecing them together. First, NME reported that Novoselic posted a mysterious tweet in February.

“I am really busy trying to finish a record. In the middle of some hangups – looking for a mid-March release,” the tweet read. “But it’s a secret, so don’t tell anybody!!!” That tweet was deleted a short time later, though.

Then, on April 10, Cameron posted on his Instagram account and shared a photo of the group performing at the Museum of Pop Culture with the caption, “3rd Secret coming soon!”

That photo is now one of the centerpiece photos on the group’s website.

No word yet on whether or not 3rd Secret will play any live gigs in the coming months. People magazine reported Cameron will hit the road with Pearl Jam as part of a North American tour that had to be rescheduled following the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. So, stay tuned for updates on the newest group to emerge from a combination of ’90s grunge legends.

