Masters start time delayed due to bad weather at Augusta National

The start of the Masters is delayed Thursday due to bad weather at Augusta National Golf Club.

The tournament was originally set to begin at 8 a.m. local time, but organizers said it will be postponed by at least an hour. Attendees will not be let through the gates and parking is closed.

“We continue to monitor the weather closely. Gate openings and tee times have been delayed until further notice. The first round will not begin before 9 a.m.,” the Masters said on X.

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and U.S. player Jake Knapp were set to go out in the first group, the tournament's website shows.

The Weather Channel’s forecast for Augusta, Georgia, shows rain and thunderstorms in the morning, but a partly cloudy outlook for the afternoon. The storms are bringing gusty winds to the area. A wind advisory was in effect as of 7 a.m.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com