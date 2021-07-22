Marias Fair returns to Shelby

SHELBY — Excitement is in the air in the town of Shelby as the Marias Fair is back in town.

The event officially kicked off at the fairgrounds on Thursday, July 22, and runs through Sunday, July 25.

Fair director Ramona Kinyon said, “We’re very excited, the Marias Fair Board is excited! We actually had a really hard time deciding to cancel it last year, but that was what needed to be done. We have a great lineup of events for the weekend!”

Fair vendor Kent Messmer said, “People are definitely ready to get out and start to have fun.”

“We have worked really hard to make this happen, so it’s great to see it all come together, I would have never been able to do it without my team,” said Kinyon.

Here is the schedule for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Saturday, July 24



Sunday, July 25



12:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Open (Free Admission to Midway, Vendors, Exhibits)

(Open Class Exhibits limited, as most already picked up) 12:00 pm Carnival & Midway Open 5:00 pm Demolition Derby [Grandstands]

with Kids Power Wheels Derby

(Main Derby Classes: 1970 & Newer Chain & Go, Herby, Class 4 Weld) Dusk Fireworks! (Cancelled due to extreme fire danger) Midnight Carnival & Midway Closes