Man dies in crash several miles north of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-vehicle crash several miles north of Great Falls on Sunday, July 25.

It happened near mile marker nine of US Highway 87 between Great Falls and Carter.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a man was driving north at about 3 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road and rolled.

There is no word yet on why he went off the road.

The man, who the MHP said was "middle-aged," was the only person in the vehicle.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The MHP said that the man was not wearing a seatbelt; there is no indication at this point that excessive speed or alcohol/drugs were factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.