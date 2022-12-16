Live Your ‘Yellowstone’ Rancher Dreams At These Vrbo Ranch Rentals

Have you ever dreamed about owning a ranch, riding your trusty horse, tending to your herd and living off the fat of the land? Unfortunately, while daydreaming can be fun, the reality of being a rancher may not be as glamorous, with long, hard days and little to no time off.

However, you could live out your “Yellowstone” fantasy for a little while — minus the demanding work — by staying in a cowboy-inspired ranch rentals for vacation.

Five Top Rentals for Ranch Vacations

You can book a luxurious lodge, a rustic ranch retreat or a charming farmhouse through vacation rental apps. With destinations across the Western states, the amenities at the following five destinations that can be rented on Vrbo range from log-lined cabins to flickering fires and sweeping vistas. Maybe you’ll find one that has you packing your bags and shouting, “Yeehaw!”

No matter what time of year you travel, your family can enjoy outdoor fun at this large, modern home in Wyoming that’s loaded with rustic touches. The town of Alpine rests at the convergence of the Greys, Salt and Snake Rivers against the mountainsides. Fish, boat, hike and cook out during warm weather or sled, ride snowmobiles and snuggle by the fire when it’s cold. There is also an airpark with rentals available approximately 150 yards from the back of the property.

You can rent this ranch for an average rate of $360 per night for up to 11 people.

You can survey the breathtaking views of Lone Peak, Fan Mountain and the Spanish Peaks from the sprawling upper deck of this newly-built Montana home. The stunning 5,000-square-foot house is fit for a prosperous rancher who wants to kick back and relax. There’s an eight-person hot tub, access to skiing, a game room, a fire pit and more. The entire family can stay comfortably with two primary suites — each with gas fireplaces — and three other bedrooms.

You can book this ranch on Vrbo for an average rate of $3,077 per night for up to 12 people.

There’s nothing quite like a 22-acre ranch in Texas for a cowboy-inspired vacation. Originally built in 1848, this property has been professionally decorated with a mix of modern amenities and authentic touches. Relax in the heated pool and spa, sit under the stars beside the large fire pit or take in nearby activities such as horseback riding, antiquing and winery tours.

Rent this ranch house for an average rate of $745 per night for up to 15 people.

This “Cabin Sweet Cabin” has an abundance of western appeal, from log-lined walls and cowhides to hewn wood furnishings and an eye-catching loft. Outside, enjoy the hot tub and the barbecue grill under the covered back porch, or head out for some fly-fishing on the Gallatin River.

Getaways at this lodge average $366 per night for up to eight people.

If you are a fan of the hit Paramount series, “Yellowstone,” you might especially enjoy a stay at this vacation rental. The Twilight Moon Ranch was featured on the TV series its third season. The property includes 16 tranquil acres of horse pasture and a trout-filled lake for catch-and-release fishing. The 8,500-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, ideal for a cowboy-themed family reunion.

This luxe lodge averages at $3,628 a night and sleeps up to 22 guests.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.