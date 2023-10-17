Listen to Jimmy Buffett and Emmylou Harris’ new Bob Dylan cover

Jimmy Buffett’s musical legacy continues to live on. Although the “Margaritaville” singer died in September, he still has new music coming out for fans to enjoy.

This release, “Mozambique,” is a collaboration with folk legend Emmylou Harris. The song was written and released by Bob Dylan in 1976, with Harris serving as the featured harmony vocalist. So it is only fitting to have Harris return for Buffett’s calypso take on “Mozambique.”

MORE: Jimmy Buffett’s daughter honors the singer in touching tribute

You can get a behind-the-scenes peek into the making of Buffett’s “Mozambique” on YouTube below:

In addition to “Mozambique,” Buffett’s estate released a second song from his upcoming album, “Equal Strain on All Parts,” which is set to drop in November.

“University of Bourbon Street” features the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. It’s a jazzy tribute to New Orleans and its iconic party street. You can listen to it below on YouTube:

But it is Buffett’s new “Bubbles Up” single, which will also be on the new album, that feels most meaningful to friends and fans who are still mourning the singer’s death. The touching single is a departure from Buffett’s upbeat tunes, but it still radiates his lifelong philosophy with lyrics like “Sometimes living’s a struggle/Multiplied double/But they love it too much/For the party to end.”

Buffett played “Bubbles Up” for Paul McCartney in one of their last jam sessions together before Buffett’s death.

“We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs,” McCartney shared on Instagram following his friend’s death. “One, in particular, I loved was the song, ‘Bubbles Up.’ And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever. He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles – they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away.”

“Equal Strain on All Parts” will be released on Nov. 3 through Mailboat Records, the independent record label that Buffett founded in 1999.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.