Nursing student steps in to deliver neighbor's baby

When a Utah County mom gave birth much earlier than expected, her neighbor who is a nursing student stepped in to help.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Aug 09, 2021
When a Utah woman went into labor much earlier than expected, her neighbor, who is a nursing student, stepped in to help.

Ashlie Farnsworth's fourth child was born a few weeks early. Her husband, Kenny, couldn't make it home in time, but luckily, their neighbor was still home on break from nursing school.

There wasn't enough time to get Ashlie to the hospital, so 22-year-old Allayna Rowe sprang into action.

The Farnsworths were so grateful, they gave their newborn a middle name after the hero nursing student who now has some great hands-on experience.

This story was originally published by Amy Nay at KSTU.

