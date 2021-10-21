Nashville Opera creates 'Opera On Wheels' to bring music to the people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Opera now has its own ride.

"Opera On Wheels" is a program centered around a mobile stage that is bringing performances to the people.

"What we have here is a little rolling jewel box of a stage," said John Hoomes, CEO of the Nashville Opera. "We pull up in parking lots or street corners, the hydraulics happen, the whole thing opens up like a big flower. All I can say is it's pretty cool and I'm glad we have it."

A performance at Abe's Garden Community on Wednesday included opera, Broadway and other huge hits.

"I like performers and music and the whole nine yards," said Lorraine Coyle, a resident.

Residents at Abe's Garden Community believe the new mobile stage, built by AeroBuild in East Nashville, will be a hit.

"I thought it was wonderful. We enjoyed it very much," said Judy Simmons, who watched from her balcony.

Performances will vary depending on the surroundings.

"It's a certain thing to be able to perform in a setting like this unlike a stage in a controlled environment because out here, you sing and sometimes there are chainsaws and sometimes there are helicopters," Hoomes said.

Opera On Wheels is planning several public performances for the spring. People interested in seeing a performance can sign up for a newsletter.

