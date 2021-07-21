101-year-old World War II nurse surprised with birthday parade

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Perhaps one of the best parts of coming out of the pandemic is visiting with elderly friends and family members.

Many missed so many milestone celebrations last year, including birthday parties.

To make up for it, a surprise birthday parade was held for 101-year-old World War II veteran Naomi Larmin.

The parade, in her Boynton Beach neighborhood, featured police motorcycles and cruisers, fire rescue trucks, and military vehicles.

Larmin served as a nurse in the Philippines and Australia, helping countless servicemen from 1942 through 1945.

"Very honored to have all this fuss," Larmin said. "I never dreamed of having a parade in my honor. Oh my heavens."

The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center helped coordinate the big surprise.

"Nurses are the backbone of any hospital," associate director Cynthia O'Connell said. "They support our patients. They do all the care. So to celebrate Naomi and the care that she took for all of our soldiers during World War II, it's an amazing thing."

Larmin was very thankful.

"I feel wonderful and I have all these friends and family," she said. "I'm such a lucky person."

This story was originally published by Mike Trim at WPTV.