Shutdown grounds hundreds of flights Saturday; Sunday to bring over 1,000 more

A reduction in U.S. flight volume continues on Saturday as the Federal Aviation Administration works to alleviate pressure on the aviation industry amid the ongoing government shutdown.

As of early Saturday, 755 flights in the U.S. had been canceled, according to FlightAware.com. The number spiked on Friday when over 1,000 flights were canceled. On Thursday, the website reported 201 cancellations. There are already over 1,000 flights canceled for Sunday.

The FAA said about 4% of domestic flights would be canceled on Friday, with that percentage increasing to 10% by next week. Officials said the shutdown has led to a growing number of air traffic controllers calling in sick. Air traffic controllers are among essential government employees required to continue working despite going weeks without a paycheck.

Officials said reductions will occur at 40 airports. Scripps News published a full list of affected airports on Thursdsay.

Airlines announce flight reductions

United Airlines has posted a list of hundreds of flights through Sunday that are being canceled. The airline said that because travel volumes are typically lower in early November, there are plenty of rebooking options.

Other airlines, such as Delta and American Airlines, are directing customers to use their apps.

The expectation is delays will get progressively worse as the shutdown continues.

“The FAA will have really a snapback. Because the controllers and the TSA people will get back pay. And so the reality of it is, is that it's like almost like a weather delay. It'll snap back very quickly within a couple of days for sure," said Chris Dane, aviation expert and president of Hickory Global Partners.

What to do if your flight is canceled

Many airlines are offering customers refunds, regardless of whether their flight is directly impacted. United said anyone flying between November 6 and 13 can request a refund or reschedule for free.

Delta and American are also offering customers flying between November 7 and 9 the option to request refunds.

"Even for folks like in basic economy, where they're non-refundable, they're allowing them to be refunded during this period. So the airlines are acting responsibly," Dane said.

Cancellations also impacting cargo

Cargo planes are also among those impacted by the reduction. Companies such as FedEx said they're working to minimize the impact of reduced cargo flights.

"In response to the FAA’s U.S. flight capacity adjustment order, we have made the necessary operational modifications to meet the requirements so that shipments continue to move safely and swiftly through our network. Contingency plans are in place to flex our integrated air and ground network to help protect time-sensitive, critical shipments such as lifesaving pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other products move through our network without disruption," FedEx said in a statement.