Memorial Day weekend 2025: TSA screens over 13.6 million passengers amid concerns

Despite concerns about a shortage of air traffic controllers, the Memorial Day weekend of 2025 became the busiest in U.S. history.

From Thursday to Monday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened over 13.6 million passengers, an increase from approximately 13.4 million passengers in 2024. The peak travel day was Friday, when more than 3 million passengers were processed by TSA officials.

This Friday marked only the third time in TSA history that daily screenings topped 3 million, making it the busiest day of the year at U.S. airports.

One factor contributing to the surge in travelers may have been a decrease in airfare. According to the consumer price index, airline fares fell by about 9% over the past year.

While it's less clear how many people traveled by road over the weekend, various forecasts indicated an increase in interstate travel. AAA projected that 39.4 million Americans would drive at least 50 miles during the holiday weekend.