Postal stamp prices increase by 5 cents for first-class mail

The cost of mailing a first-class letter increased over the weekend, with prices rising from 73 cents to 78 cents per stamp.

The United States Postal Service said the price adjustments are necessary to achieve financial stability as the mailing and shipping marketplace continues to evolve.

Mailing a postcard will also cost you a bit more. Domestic postcards will increase from 59 cents to 61 cents, while international postcards will cost $1.70 to send, reflecting a 5-cent increase.

Despite the increase, USPS remains one of the most affordable delivery services in the world.

If you were curious, a first-class postage stamp cost 33 cents about 25 years ago.

