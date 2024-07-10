You can pick which DC Comics superheroes you want to see on real US coins

This time next year you will be able to see some of your favorite superheroes on real U.S. coins.

The U.S. Mint, maker of the nation’s coins and medals, has partnered with Warner Bros. to create a collectible coin and medal series featuring DC comic book characters like Batman and Wonder Woman.

The collection will consist of nine superheroes on 24-karat gold coins, .999 fine silver medals and nonprecious metal-clad medals. The first set, debuting in 2025, will have Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

The remaining sets will debut in 2026 and 2027, and you get to choose which six superheroes you want to see in the rest of the collection. You can vote for your favorites on the U.S. Mint’s website.

“This unprecedented initiative marks the first time the Mint has entered a public–private partnership of this magnitude,” the bureau said in the announcement.

The U.S. Mint has often produced special coins and medals that pay homage to American culture and icons.

"This is something we're really excited about," U.S. Mint Director Ventris Gibson said on Scripps News' "Morning Rush."