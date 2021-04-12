Lewistown organization breaks ground for a recreational trail

LEWISTOWN — The Lewistown Area Cycling & Trails Association recently broke ground on a community project to create a recreational trail at the East Fork Reservoir.

On April 3rd, the first 200 yards of what will become a four-mile single-track trail was cleared.

“Somewhere between 18 to 24 inches wide, for non-motorized use. So hikers, runners, cyclists to come out here and utilize it in the summer. Spring, Summer, Fall. Then in the Winter we are pretty optimistic that it could be used for snow-shoeing, cross-country skiing, maybe have some Nordic skiing opportunities out here as well,” said Brad McCardle, LACATA founder.

The organization is working with several organizations including FitC Running Club and Friends Of The Trail to not only clear the trail but to keep up maintenance once the path is complete.

”We’ll keep this system pretty low maintenance. Our volunteer groups, a local running group and cycling group will participate in maintaining any litter pick up, noxious weeds, help us manage that and just keeping it nice and tidy just like we found it,” said McCardle.

Since the effort is community-led, no taxpayer dollars are being used. The only cost of creating the trail is about 14 eight-hour days of volunteer labor and a couple tanks of diesel.

