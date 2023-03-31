LeBron James just opened a Starbucks where all employees are earning certifications

LeBron James just added to his growing list of business ventures after opening up a Starbucks in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, this March. While you’ll be able to find your typical Starbucks fare at the store, the locale, titled “House Thirty Three,” is also slated to feature a concert hall, a sports bar and even a replica of his former apartment before joining the NBA dubbed the “LeBron Museum.”

What really sets this endeavor apart however, is that in addition to being paid an hourly salary, the current 46 employees at House Thirty Three are receiving job-training certificates in hospitality. As they work, employees will receive training in business development, including event planning, food service and even janitorial work.

The business’ name, House Thirty Three, is a nod to Akron’s area code, (330), and is also reflected in its opening date, March 30. James has been consistently clear about his efforts to end intergenerational poverty in his home town and beyond, and House Thirty Three intends to follow through with those intentions.

Happy 330 Day! @LJFamFoundation House Three Thirty is an expansive community space that provides I PROMISE families with job training and mentorship while serving the entire community and beyond with world-class dining, retail, arts and entertainment offerings. pic.twitter.com/2bcjChX2oZ — Kaulig Giving (@KauligGiving) March 30, 2023

The LeBron James Family Foundation purchased the building three years ago, and has plans to expand the facilities to include a pizza place, a taco restaurant, a store for sweets and even an event space where people can have parties and weddings.

In his designs, James and his team have taken the workers’ needs into consideration by including what’s called the “Happy Happy” room for employees, which includes a barbershop, beauty shop, lounge area and access to an abundance of personal care products.

After two years of top to bottom renovation, our largest project yet debuts tomorrow here in beautiful Akron, Ohio. Welcome to House Three Thirty! Our innovative, multi-use space for I Promise families, the entire Akron community, and visitors from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/IjqXvxkFeH — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) March 29, 2023

“We designed House Three Thirty to create opportunities and open doors to show them that anything is possible, and that they can do it right here in Akron,” James said in a public statement about the opening. “We believe House Three Thirty will be a staple for our city, and we can’t wait for people to come and experience it.”

Several facilities, including a bank, wine bar and community gathering spaces, are currently open in addition to the Starbucks. Current hours for House Three Thirty are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

