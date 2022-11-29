Lasagna Soup Is So Much Easier Than Baking A Lasagna—But Just As Comforting

Lasagna soup is a winter favorite for a reason: It’s flavorful, comforting, easy to prepare and warms you up from the inside and out. It’s easier to make than actual lasagna since it doesn’t require much prep or extended cooking time, but it still has all the flavor and yumminess of lasagna. And it’s perfect for weeknight dinners or for freezing for make-ahead meals.

Start by browning your meat of choice. If all you have is ground beef, that will work, but try a combo including hot Italian sausage for extra flavor. Then add your seasonings. Adding your seasonings at the beginning of your soup gives the spices and herbs more time to bloom. You then add in tomatoes, chicken broth (beef or veggie broth will also work) and heavy cream.

While the soup is simmering, boil your noodles so you can ladle the soup on top of them when it is time for dinner. After they are al dente, you can massage a little olive oil on them to keep the noodles from sticking together until dinner time. After you spoon the soup into the bowls, you will dollop on the cheese mixture made of ricotta and parmesan. Serve with crusty bread and a green salad for a perfect winter dinner.

Find the full recipe for lasagna soup on Deliciously Seasoned.

You can make vegetarian lasagna soup by skipping the meat and subbing in fresh zucchini, spinach and mushrooms. This recipe for Vegetarian Crockpot Lasagna Soup from FoodieCrush calls for fresh veggies and fresh herbs, but since it’s made in the slow cooker, you won’t have to spend a lot of time fussing over the stove. You can set your slow cooker on low and let your lasagna soup cook for 7-8 hours, so when you come home from work, dinner will be nearly sorted.

Delallo Foods has a recipe for tomato-basil lasagna soup that calls for using the brand’s no-bake lasagna noodles. In this case, instead of boiling lasagna noodles separately, you simply break up the no-bake noodles and drop them into the soup. Genius!

If you are seeking a keto option, try this keto lasagna soup recipe from Peace Love and Low Carb. It has all the flavor of lasagna without the lasagna noodles. Even Garfield would approve!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.