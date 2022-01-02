Watch

Large avalanches are possible in SW Montana ranges

GNFAC
Recent avalanche in Argentina Bowl near Saddle Peak, taken 1/1/22 <br/><br/>
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jan 02, 2022
BOZEMAN - The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is warning backcountry enthusiasts that large avalanches are possible to trigger in the Bridger Range, Cooke City, West Yellowstone, Southern Madison and Southern Gallatin ranges.

In the Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges large avalanches are unlikely.

Watch for increasing winds this afternoon to create fresh, unstable wind slabs. Get the latest information or all the details at www.mtavalanche.com/forecast

Photo: Recent avalanche in Argentina Bowl near Saddle Peak, taken 1/1/22 GNFAC

