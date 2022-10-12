Your Kid Will Love Taking Selfies With These Durable Children’s Cameras

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Kids love taking pictures. Many parents can relate to the experience of finding a conglomeration of random images on the phone after retrieving it from tiny hands. But unfortunately, children’s cameras can be expensive and difficult to use. And unless you want to pay for prints or use up your printer’s ink, it’s not always easy to get physical copies of your child’s artwork.

The Kidamento brand came up with a solution by creating three children’s camera models based on specific age ranges. The adorable but sturdy devices are designed for small hands and have features that encourage kiddos to capture special moments and everyday memories.

If you’re looking for a gift that digital-loving littles will adore while it nurtures their creativity, check out the three children’s camera designs available, including the Model C cameras for ages 3-6; the Model K cameras, suitable for photographers ages 3-9; and the Model P, for kids ages 5-10. One even comes with thermal paper for instant image printing.

This innovative digital camera is designed as a cute, brightly-colored bear face. The lightweight silicone casing, shape and size are ideal for small hands, and the soft neck strap doubles as a charging cord. It’s also eco-friendly and free of PVC, heavy metals, phthalates and BPA.

Customers who gave this kids’ camera five stars call it cute, simple and functional.

“My granddaughter loves to grab adults’ phones and take pictures,” wrote reviewer Rebecca Haden. “This kids’ camera is perfect for her. It is the cutest little camera I’ve ever seen. It has just enough buttons to be fun to play with but still easy to use. And it takes great pictures and videos.”

This 32-megapixel digital camcorder, $59.99, has filters and frames, a selfie timer and continuous shooting mode. It captures quality images and videos, and the 16-gigabyte memory lets them store tons of their photos. In addition, parents can print or transfer pictures wirelessly using a convenient app.

A sweet little sloth hangs out on this kids’ camera’s detachable lightweight silicone covering. It has a large three-inch touchscreen with an uncomplicated interface that kids can learn quickly for independent use. This makes the item ideal for kids up to 9 years old. The soft neck strap doubles as a charging cord.

This children’s camera has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon from around 90 reviewers. Customers who purchased it say it’s fun, easy to use and encourages creativity.

“Thoughtfully designed for kids,” wrote reviewer P. Kee. “Intuitive controls, simple, cute.”

The 48-megapixel (interpolated) digital camcorder, $79.99, provides best-in-class images. It has lots of kid-friendly filters and frames, a selfie timer and 16GB memory. An app lets you easily and wirelessly print or transfer photos and videos. The battery can last up to six hours on one charge.

Kids ages 5 to 11 can use this children’s camera to take digital photos and create prints affordably. This instant print and digital camera combination is ink-free and includes BPA-free, BPS-free paper.

The camera prints black and white photos on special thermal paper whenever the young photographer wants. They can save the prints in their personal scrapbook and even color them with crayons or markers if they choose.

Customers who wrote five-star reviews of this kids’ camera appreciate that their children enjoy using it and that refills are affordable.

“Such a great camera,” wrote reviewer Rebecca Hrabar, who shared a photo. “It’s sturdy and functional. It’s so easy to use that my four-year-old can be found taking selfies and printing them out! But it’s fun and interesting enough that my 9 year old loves it too and plays with the filters and video on it. We all love the instant print and love that the ‘film’ is inexpensive!”

Like Kidamento’s other children’s cameras, kids can also use this camera to take and save digital photos and videos in the 16GB camera memory and transfer photos using the camera app. It has a battery that lasts up to eight hours on one charge.

This kids’ camera, $99.99, includes:

Thermal paper roll

16GB microSD card

Scavenger hunt photo book

Neck strap

USB cable

Sticker sheet

If you’re looking for a kid-friendly tech gift that isn’t a video game, the budding photographer in your life might love one of these children’s cameras.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.