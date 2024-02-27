Key witness testifies on Trump prosecutor's affair with Fani Willis

Terrence Bradley is on the stand Tuesday in the misconduct hearing about the prosecutors overseeing Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion case in Georgia.

Bradley is the former law partner and divorce attorney for Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, and he's testifying about Wade's romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Attorneys representing Trump and other defendants argue that the romantic involvement between Wade and Willis has led to a conflict of interest since she hired her romantic partner, and they therefore seek to have Willis disqualified from the case.

Earlier this month, Bradley declined to answer questions about Wade and Willis, citing attorney-client privilege. But in a private session Monday before Judge Scott McAfee of Fulton County Superior Court, some of Bradley's privileged information was deemed unprotected. Consequently, McAfee instructed Bradley to return to the witness stand Tuesday to face further questioning from defense attorneys.

Both Willis and Wade testified under oath that they did not start dating until after he was appointed as special prosecutor in Nov. 2021, but a court filing earlier this month raised new questions about their relationship.

Cellphone data obtained by Trump's legal team showed Wade visited Willis' neighborhood at least 35 times in the 11 months before Willis hired him in late 2021. Twice, Wade arrived late at night and left early the following morning.

The data shows about 2,000 calls and 12,000 text messages between Wade and Willis from Jan. 2021 to Nov. 2021, contradicting their testimony on the timeline of their relationship.

In August, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Four pleaded guilty, while Trump and the remaining 14 pleaded not guilty.

If Willis is removed from the case, a nonpartisan council would have to appoint a replacement attorney, who would then decide whether to continue pursuing the case against those who pleaded not guilty or to drop it entirely.

McAfee plans to hear arguments on Friday on the potential removal of Willis and her office from the case.

