Jason Kelce signs McDonald’s employee’s Eagles jersey as he picks up breakfast

Philadelphia Eagles fan and McDonald’s employee Danielle Bonham had an exciting day at work Wednesday morning when the team’s center Jason Kelce stopped by for breakfast.

The football fan had previously met Kelce last summer and has seen him a few other times since. She said he is still “so humble” even after all the years in the NFL.

“He’s the same person he was when he first started — just a little older,” Bonham told 6ABC in Philadelphia. “That’s how I look at it. Anyone who’s come in contact with this man should be ever so lucky.”

When Bonham met him previously, he signed a McDonald’s bag for her, but she was more prepared this time around and was able to get a jersey autographed and a selfie with him in the drive-thru window.

She shared the photo with Fox 29 in Philadelphia, who posted it to Twitter.

Eagles legend Jason Kelce stopped by his neighborhood McDonald’s this morning to pick up some breakfast and drop off a jersey for his favorite employee – Danielle Bonham. MORE: https://t.co/cChVeBqkv4 pic.twitter.com/gZ10JR1TLb — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) January 17, 2024

MORE: Kansas City Chiefs fans help raise more than $148K for Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia charity

There have been multiple reports in the last few days that Kelce is considering retirement this year after 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 36-year-old said on his New Heights podcast with his brother Travis, however, that he has not yet made a decision.

“You know (head coach) Nick (Sirianni) kind of gave me an opportunity to talk,” he said. “I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess what’s been leaked to the media. I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

“I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out, I’m really not,” he continued. “It’s just something that I think when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it will be done in a way that’s definite and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and has lead to the career I’ve had.”

When the time is right, you'll hear from the man himself New episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/lxUrkMbzk6 pic.twitter.com/fdxfOPETlU — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 17, 2024

MORE: Travis and Jason Kelce shared a nice moment on the field after a tough game

Bonham told 6ABC that whether Kelce chooses to retire now or not, she is thankful to have met him so many times.

“I just am grateful for being fortunate enough to have a bond with him,” she said. “I feel like I’ve known him my whole life.”

Jason Kelce signs McDonald’s employee’s Eagles jersey as he picks up breakfast originally appeared on Simplemost.com

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <