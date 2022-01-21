'It's just a friendly rivalry:' Helena crosstown boys basketball

HELENA — To wrap up crosstown, the Helena High and Helena Capital boys basketball teams will tip off Friday night.

Capital High is undefeated this season, and senior Brayden Koch shared how they plan to stay that way.

“Play defense like we did last week. Get a lot of hands on balls. Turn those deflections into points, sticking together as a team and playing as a whole.”

As a senior, crosstown is a special time for Koch.

“It’s just a friendly rivalry. I got most of my friends over there. As a senior, my goal is to win both of those [crosstown games]. It's a pretty big moment for me,” Koch said.

Though it's a friendly competition, Koch, who had seven dunks in last week’s game, is hoping for a few against rival Helena High.

“I can’t predict but I could see myself getting a couple down,” Koch said.

Though Helena Capital is undefeated, Helena High (3-4) thinks they’re prepared to end the winning streak.

“We just want to go out there and play- play our best. They’re a really good team, good coach over there, got some good players, but were ready and we just want to have fun Friday night,” Kaden Huot, a senior, said.

The coaches at Helena High have had a special message for their team going into Friday's big game.

“The thing is enjoy the moment. It’s a fun game, the atmosphere is going to be fun again this year. The big thing is just to keep your composure, settle in and just play our game,” said Brandon Day, Helena High’s head coach.

The boys are set to tip off Friday at 7 p.m. at Helena Capital.