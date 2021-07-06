Investigation into fatal Ovando grizzly bear attack continues

OVANDO — An early Tuesday morning grizzly bear attack left one person dead and shut down the town of Ovando as authorities search for the bear.

The road leading into the town of Ovando had been blocked since early Tuesday morning while a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Response Team investigates a grizzly bear encounter that led to the death of a camper shortly before daybreak.

FWP responded by sending their Human Attack Response Team out to investigate the incident along with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the victim was traveling with a group of cyclists and was camping in the area overnight.

FWP has been searching for the bear, but as of Tuesday afternoon, it hasn’t been located. FWP spokesman Greg Lemon says they believe this particular grizzly was active in town Monday night.

“We had some video camera footage from a local business in town of a grizzly bear walking through town on Monday night, also there was a grizzly bear that got into a chicken coop Monday night and then this incident, so we believe it’s all the same grizzly bear.”

The victim of the attack has not been identified. We’ll have more details on the attack as it becomes available.

