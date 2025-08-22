University of Montana finding success in keeping Indigenous students in school

The University of Montana is on a mission to help Indigenous students stay in college.

The Indigenous First-Year Experience program has helped increase retention by nearly 20% in just two years.

The goal is to address challenges faced by indigenous students, including culture shock and homesickness.

Program Director Cody Munson emphasizes the importance of community and culturally relevant support.

"Indigenous people in culture aren't just part of Montana's history, but a key part of Montana's present and future," Munson explained. "And I think I emulate and I use that quote as a mold for what I do to help students on their journey to be successful."

Precious Paul-David, a peer mentor in the Indigenous First-Year Experience program, shared with MTN her heart for making students feel connected.

"If they're feeling like lonely, if they just want a friend to like go get food, take a walk, study with, I'm always going to have my door open," she said. "I'm always going to be there for them, and like I'm just one message away if they need me."

Coordinators say the program's long-term goal is to further increase student retention and ensure Indigenous students from rural tribal communities thrive in higher education.