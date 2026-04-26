HAVRE — The rhythm of drums, the swirl of regalia, and the voices of community filled the air this weekend as the Sweetgrass Society Powwow returned for its 49th year.

Held April 24th and 25th, the powwow brought together dancers and drummers from across Montana and Canada, creating a space centered on Indigenous culture, connection, and tradition.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Sweetgrass Society Powwow returns to MSU-Northern

From the moment the first drumbeat echoed, the arena transformed. The steady, heartbeat-like rhythm of the drums grounded the event, while singers’ voices rose and fell in unison.

Dancers in vibrant regalia moved in time, intricate beadwork catching the light, feathers swaying with each step, and rows of bells creating a soft, constant jingle layered into the music.

“Our powwow hasn’t really ever been a big one but to be able to see it at this large of a capacity this year is really nice,” said Morningstar Thomas, a Sweetgrass Society Advisor. “The energy feels really good in here today. It feels really good to see, like all the stands be full.”

Families lined the edges of the dance arena. Children wove through the crowd, while elders sat nearby, taking in both the performances and the presence of generations gathered in one place.

The powwow served as more than a performance, it was a living expression of culture. Each dance told a story, each song carried history, and each gathering strengthened bonds between communities.

“This event is about honoring who we are and where we come from,” Thomas explained. “It relates to a theme of cultural revitalization and we’re starting to see more dancers enter that circle each year and being learned again.”

The powwow will conclude Saturday evening with the final grand entry beginning at 7 pm.

