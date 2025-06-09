Reward offered for information about missing Montana teen

On Friday, the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office hosted a news conference at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency to alert the public of the newest update in the disappearance of 13-year-old Sa'wade Birdinground.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to Birdinground's disappearance. The Crow Tribe's executive branch is matching that, for a total of a $10,000 reward.

FBI and Crow Tribe put up $10,000 reward for information on missing 13-year-old

Sa'Wade Birdinground was last seen on October 6, 2024 at her grandparents' home in Garryowen, according to her father, Wade Birdinground.

"My mom called me and said Sa'Wade was gone," he said Friday.

"Eight months is an incomprehensible amount of time for any family to be without their child. For eight months, Sa'wade's family has had to know life without her," FBI special agent Mehtab Syed said at the press conference. "Sa'Wade is not forgotten. She matters, and we are doing anything in our power to bring her home."

Since she's disappeared, Wade Birdinground has desperately been looking for his daughter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, municipal and county law enforcement, the community, and the National Guard have all been involved in the search.

"We searched everywhere for her. Nothing," he said.

Even though all searches for Sa'Wade have been unsuccessful, Wade Birdinground hopes the new reward money will encourage people to come forward with information. He said the last eight months have been long and painful for his family.

"It's been different. It's been a whole different life. I mean, to be honest, it's been horrible," he said.

The news conference began with a song and walk in Sa'Wade's honor.

Crow Tribe Chairman Frank Whiteclay told MTN he's proud of both the community and national resources for setting up the event.

"It was amazing to see the resources that are currently being given to Indian Country, not just Crow, but Indian Country in general," said Whiteclay.

MTN asked Whiteclay what motivated his administration to match the FBI's $5,000 reward.

"We wanted to match the FBI's award so we can show not only the family, but the community, that my administration is here for the community to assist whenever a crisis comes ahead," he replied.

Until new information comes forward, both Whiteclay and Birdinground say the search for Sa'wade continues.

"Keep (your) eyes open. Share through social media and just get the word out," said Whiteclay.

"I just want to thank the FBI and the Crow Tribe and everybody else. Thanks for helping me out, and continue to search for Sa'Wade," Birdinground said.

As a part of the FBI's Operation Not Forgotten, a tip line has opened exclusively for information regarding the Sa'Wade case.

"No tip is too small or insignificant," said Syed.

For any information or tips, please call the Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-6195 or visit their website.