A stray dog roundup on the Blackfeet Reservation is drawing emotional reaction from some residents who say dangerous animals need to be addressed, but question how the operation was carried out.
Now the non-profit Rez Dog Rescue of Montana is mobilizing to help. Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:
Rescue agency steps up to help Blackfeet dogs
On Friday afternoon, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council news released the following message:
Domestic animal control, particularly the management of stray dogs, has been a longstanding challenge on the Blackfeet Nation. In 2023, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council funded an Animal Control Officer within the Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife Department, who has worked diligently to address this issue.
More recently, under the leadership of Vice Chairwoman Shelly Hall, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council established the Blackfeet Animal Care Committee to promote non-lethal, responsible, and culturally appropriate animal control practices. Through these coordinated and compassionate efforts, the Blackfeet Nation has successfully rehomed over 2,400 dogs since 2023, demonstrating a strong commitment to humane, non-kill solutions.
To avoid confusion, the recent emergent roundup of stray dogs within the community was initiated by the Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife Department, with support from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, and was separate and apart from the Blackfeet Animal Care Committee. This action was not formally reviewed or approved by the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council but instead carried out on an emergency basis.
This emergency response followed a series of severe and escalating dog attacks on children, adults and elders, resulting in very serious injuries. Since January 2025, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services has documented 318 vicious dog attacks within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Considering these urgent public safety concerns, including the serious injury of a child waiting for the school bus, law enforcement acted to protect residents while striving to ensure humane handling of animals.
It is important to clearly and directly address community concerns regarding the number of animals euthanized. 24 dogs were euthanized during this emergency response. This action was conducted in accordance with professional judgment and in the interest of promoting public safety, minimizing animal suffering, and preventing further dog attacks. This number of 24 euthanized dogs is accurate and has been confirmed by the Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife Department.
While the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council supports the need for emergency intervention to protect the community, it has since directed Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services to cease and desist any further roundup activities until a full evaluation of these measures is completed. This pause will allow leadership to ensure that all future actions align with best practices in humane animal control and are supported by a clearly defined, formally approved plan.