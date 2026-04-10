A stray dog roundup on the Blackfeet Reservation is drawing emotional reaction from some residents who say dangerous animals need to be addressed, but question how the operation was carried out.

Now the non-profit Rez Dog Rescue of Montana is mobilizing to help. Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Rescue agency steps up to help Blackfeet dogs

On Friday afternoon, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council news released the following message: