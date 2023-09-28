'Possible human remains' found on the Blackfeet Reservation

GREAT FALLS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a news release that on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, the agency was made aware of what appears to be human remains on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Law enforcement officers have secured the scene, and the FBI's Salt Lake City’s Evidence Response Team has deployed to recover the remains and process the location where they were found.

The FBI is working with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and several other law enforcement partners in the area.

The FBI said that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no other information will be released at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.

