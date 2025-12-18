Native-led nonprofit continues to construct family healing center in Lodge Grass

A Native-led nonprofit is celebrating progress on the construction of a new family healing center in Lodge Grass.

Megkian Doyle, Mountain Shadow Association's executive director, says construction continues on the first building in Kaala's Village, which aims to strengthen Native families and heal from addiction and the impacts of poverty.



Doyle says once complete, it will be a game changer for those seeking help, resources and recovery.

"Having an ecosystem that protects that environment for you while you do that healing with your family just really helps to lay back down the solid foundation that families can then launch from," said Doyle.

Doyle says more than half of the adults in the community struggle with addiction. With this new model, she hopes to keep families together and in touch with their culture as they get help.

"What happens now is we say, you get to go with your spouse, you get to know your kids are here safe. Those are some of the biggest barriers. If I leave my kids here because I can't take them with me to treatment, they're going to be all over, and I'm not going to know where they are and if they're safe," Doyle said.

Lucille Stewart says she started her sobriety earlier this year and sees the value of having families together as they seek treatment.

"This is the start of something big because they're separated from their parents and that place is going to educate them, and they're going to have Crow culture," said Stewart.

This building is just the first phase as the plans call for more space for families, hospitality, trade education, childcare, on-site therapy, and more, completing a $5 million campus.

During a tour of the building, Gov. Greg Gianforte said he's impressed with what the nonprofit has already done for the community and what it will do once the center is completed.

"Mountain Shadow here in Lodge Grass is making such a difference. Megkian's vision to reunite families, to provide healthy, safe place for the kids while mom and dad are recovering from addiction so they can be reunited... The family is really the foundation of our communities," said Gianforte, a Republican.

While he was there, the governor presented a check to the Mountain Shadow Association, donating a quarter of his salary, about $20,600, to the nonprofit.

Some community members say the center will empower meaningful change in the community.

"The community needs a lot of help with addiction. Not only that, poverty, and getting educated, and learning how to do resumes, and getting jobs, and all that. That's a start for everything as a combined family," said Stewart.