Little Shell Tribe presents plan for housing development in Great Falls

A standing-room-only crowd packed into Riverview Elementary School on Thursday night as the Little Shell Tribe presented plans for a 100+ unit housing development on tribal-owned land west of Valley View subdivision — a proposal that sparked both support and concern from residents.

The project, known as the Good Medicine Housing Complex, would sit on land currently in Cascade County, but tribal leaders and developers are seeking annexation into the City of Great Falls to connect to utilities and public infrastructure.

“The reason we’re applying for annexation is we need to extend and connect to public infrastructure,” said Jana Cooper of TD&H Engineering, who presented details of the proposal.

Traffic and services lead neighborhood concerns

Several Valley View residents voiced concerns about how the development would impact the surrounding area — particularly traffic.

“People fly down Valley View drive now,” resident Nick Moss said. “And we’re going to add half of the population of Valley View to that through street. We need alternatives.”

Other questions focused on city services and whether Great Falls taxpayers would be responsible for supporting public safety or utilities because the Tribe is a sovereign nation.

“Seeing that Little Shell is a Sovereign Nation, will the city pick up their fire and police protection?” asked resident Curtis Bedwell.

Deputy City Planner Lonnie Hill said the answer is yes — if annexed — the development would receive standard city services and be responsible for paying for them.

“This development if annexed into the city of Great Falls will be served by city police and city fire,” Hill said. “There are criteria set up by law that the applicant will have to demonstrate that their project won’t negatively impact you from a utility standpoint. If there are issues, the developer will be responsible for correcting them before the project can move forward.”

Sarah Crawford, assistant attorney general for the Tribe, added that Little Shell members living there would contribute to the tax base.

“We will continue to pay property taxes that will provide for the services and utilities,” she said. “Just like any other resident, just like any other developer.”

A project funded for tribal housing

The four-phase development would be funded through the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act of 1992 (NAHASDA), meaning the units would be designated primarily for Little Shell tribal members, with some exceptions for on-site workers.

That restriction drew pushback from some attendees.

“We’re not going to solve any of the housing problems in Great Falls if it’s only for Little Shell Tribal members,” resident Donny Gerhart said.

Tribal members in the room responded emotionally, noting their history and the long struggle to establish stable land and housing.

“This was our ancestral land. Great Falls, Montana was our home before anything else,” said Little Shell tribal member and local elementary teacher Julie Mitchell.

“We have been called the landless tribe for over 150 years,” added artist Steven Middle Runner. “Now we’re receiving support from our federal government and our community.”

“This is to help us, to help our people,” said Little Shell member and nurse Noel Yelvington. “We’re not trying to take from anybody.”

What comes next

Neighborhood Council 3 requested a traffic and infrastructure study and said they want feedback from more residents before making a recommendation to the planning board.

Despite the tense discussion at times, tribal leaders say they are committed to working with the city and surrounding neighborhoods.

“The Tribe always wants to be a really good neighbor,” Crawford said. “With all of these questions here, we’re taking notes, we’re going to continue to work with the city.”

The proposal must still go before the city planning board and later the Great Falls City Commission. Those hearings have not yet been scheduled, but the Tribe’s goal is to break ground on Phase 1 in 2026.

(JULY 16, 2024) Since being federally recognized in December 2019, the Little Shell Tribe, which has enrolled members in Cascade, Glacier, Blaine, and Hill counties, has made it a point of emphasis to develop and construct housing for its members.

Now, that ball has nearly been set in motion, with construction on the first planned Native community in Great Falls expected to begin early 2025.

The 18-acre plot of land, nestled just south of Hill 57 and west of the Valley View subdivision, will prioritize single family units, duplexes, and ADA-accessible housing for enrolled members of the Little Shell tribe.

Renderings are expected to be released sometime in August.

Renderings are expected to showcase wide-open, green spaces, along with park space, gazebos, and more.

“The tribe really wanted to focus on building a community where, it was beautiful and it really brought the community members, together in one spot,” says Sarah Crawford, Housing Director for the Little Shell.

Some of the units will be low-income accessible, and others will be prioritized for senior citizens and veterans.

“This will be the shining star of tribal housing because there is a misconception of what people do see, on reservations,” says Gerald Gray, Chairman of the Little Shell.

The community will be built in phases, rather than all 18 acres developed at once.

The tribe has secured a formal bid from a development firm. The project is funded by the US Department of Housing & Urban Development through the Indian Housing Block Grant Program.

An additional grant of $80,000 from Stockman’s Bank was also provided.