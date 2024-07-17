Since being federally recognized in December 2019, the Little Shell Tribe, which has enrolled members in Cascade, Glacier, Blaine, and Hill counties, has made it a point of emphasis to develop and construct housing for its members.

Now, that ball has nearly been set in motion, with construction on the first planned Native community in Great Falls expected to begin early 2025.

The 18-acre plot of land, nestled just south of Hill 57 and west of the Valley View subdivision, will prioritize single family units, duplexes, and ADA-accessible housing for enrolled members of the Little Shell tribe.

Renderings are expected to be released sometime in August.

Renderings are expected to showcase wide-open, green spaces, along with park space, gazebos, and more.

“The tribe really wanted to focus on building a community where, it was beautiful and it really brought the community members, together in one spot,” says Sarah Crawford, Housing Director for the Little Shell.

Some of the units will be low-income accessible, and others will be prioritized for senior citizens and veterans.

“This will be the shining star of tribal housing because there is a misconception of what people do see, on reservations,” says Gerald Gray, Chairman of the Little Shell.

MTN News Little Shell Tribe plans community housing project

The community will be built in phases, rather than all 18 acres developed at once.

The tribe has secured a formal bid from a development firm. The project is funded by the US Department of Housing & Urban Development through the Indian Housing Block Grant Program.

An additional grant of $80,000 from Stockman’s Bank was also provided.